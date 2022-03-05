Local companies honor, promote employees. Find out which ones and who

Tom Sherman, District 6 board director, from Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative, received the Credentialed Cooperative Director certificate from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
An ever-changing business environment has imposed new demands on electric cooperative directors, requiring increased knowledge of changes in the utility business, new governance skills and a solid knowledge of the cooperative principles and business model.
This certification demonstrates understanding of five core courses which include director duties and liabilities, understanding the electric business, board operations and process, strategic planning and financial decision making.
Mattoon employees receive First-Mid honors
First Mid Bancshares, Inc., the holding company of First Mid Bank & Trust, is pleased to present the 2021 Chairman’s Award for Excellence to five employees in the Mattoon area.
In the past year, these employees have consistently demonstrated First Mid’s core values in their everyday work while making exceptional contributions to the company.
Mickie Baker, digital solutions manager at the Mattoon East Wabash banking center
Nicole Blackburn, branch support representative II at the Mattoon West Wabash banking center
Juli Elliott, universal banker II at the Mattoon Main banking center
Jessica Gower, loan processor specialist at the Mattoon Broadway West banking center
Tanya Hendrix, items processing manager in information technology at the Mattoon Corporate location
The Chairman’s Award for Excellence is First Mid’s most prestigious award. Individuals are nominated by their peers and selected by the company’s executive committee.