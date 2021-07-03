Local companies honor, promote employees. Find out which ones and who

Country rep earns Round Table honor

CHARLESTON — Country Financial representative Matthew Taggart, of Charleston has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table.

“It is a great honor to receive this MDRT recognition,” says Taggart. “I feel privileged to be included in this prestigious association of business and community leaders representing more than 470 companies and 71 countries.”

Million Dollar Round Table membership is attained by life insurance agents who are members of their local National Association of Insurance and have excelled in identifying life insurance and financial products that fit the needs of their customers.

Taggart began his career with Country Financial in 2006 and this is his fourth Million Dollar Round Table award.

Taggart serves clients in Coles, Clark, Cumberland and surrounding counties. His office is located at 105 S. Washington Street in Westfield.

Mattoon Rehab names employees of the month

MATTOON — Nurse Jessica Archibald is Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center employee of the month for March.

According to a press release Archibald said: “I became a nurse because of my mom. When I was younger she was a CNA, as I got older she went back to school to become a nurse. She told me she wanted to provide for my brother and I. She wanted us to have what she never did growing up.

"She is my role model and best friend, if it wasn’t for her I don’t think I would be where I am. She encouraged me to go to school and helped me through it as much as she could. Because of my mom I am a nurse and proud of my accomplishments."

Gracie Hanley, C.N.A., is employee of the month for April at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Gracie stated, “I became a C.N.A. 12 years ago because I love helping people and having a chance to impact the lives of my residents, based on the care I provide and the conversation we share.”

Archibald and Hanley were voted employees of the month by their peers.

Love joins West & Company

MATTOON — West & Company, LLC is pleased to announce that Hillary Love recently joined the firm’s Mattoon office as a staff accountant.

Hillary is a May 2020 graduate of Eastern Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in business, majoring in accounting. She will receive her Masters in Business Administration in July 2021.

Hillary worked as an intern in the Mattoon office for the past two tax seasons. Hillary is a lifelong resident of Mattoon. She is the daughter of Mike and Barb Love of Mattoon.

West & Company, LLC is a certified public accounting firm that was founded in 1968 and has offices in Champaign, Edwardsville, Effingham, Greenville, Mattoon and Sullivan.

