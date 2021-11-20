Local companies honor, promote employees. Find out which ones and who

Taggart receives national award

CHARLESTON — COUNTRY Financial representative Matthew Taggart of Charleston received the National Quality Award (NQA) for Financial Advising and Investments for helping customers achieve financial security.

Presented annually by the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, the National Quality Award recognizes representatives who demonstrate a commitment to exceptional customer service, adhere to the NAIFA code of ethics and pursue ongoing education efforts in order to better serve their customers’ needs.

Taggart and his wife, Leslie, have four children: Grant, Claire, Luke and Kate. He serves customers in Clark, Coles, Cumberland and surrounding counties from his office at 105 S. Washington St, Westfield. He can be reached at 217-967-5222.

Pleasant named Community Foundation CEO

EFFINGHAM — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation’s board of directors announces Alex Pleasant as president/CEO, effective Nov. 1. He succeeds Amanda Lessley, who stepped down after six years on staff.

“We appreciate the tremendous leadership that Amanda has brought to this organization,” Chuck Deters, board chair of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, shared. “The Foundation has grown in size, scope and impact during her tenure. Looking forward, Alex will be a terrific leader for our organization and the communities we serve.”

Pleasant joined the Community Foundation earlier this year as development officer. Before that, he was the executive director of the Crawford County Development Association.

Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than $60 million in charitable assets and 180 funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois.

