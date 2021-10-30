Local companies honor, promote employees. Find out which ones and who

Marsh joins Ferguson Law Office

MATTOON — Alexander R. Marsh has joined the firm of Ferguson Law Office in Mattoon as an associate.

Marsh obtained his bachelor’s degree at the University of Illinois–Chicago and graduated from the John Marshall Law School with a juris doctorate degree in 2011. He has practiced both criminal and civil litigation and will concentrate in traffic, criminal defense, and family law with the Ferguson Law Office.

Wilson joins West & Company

MATTOON — West & Company, LLC is pleased to announce that Dallas Wilson has recently joined the firm’s Mattoon office as a staff accountant.

After attending Lake Land College, Wilson graduated from Eastern Illinois University in May 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in business, majoring in accounting. He received his Master’s in Business Administration in July 2020 from the same. Wilson is a lifelong resident of Coles County and a graduate of Charleston High School.

