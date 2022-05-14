Local companies honor, promote employees. Find out which ones and who

ESI Consultants teams with national group

CHARLESTON — ESI Consultants, which has an office in Charleston, announced a strategic partnership with Trilon Group, a family of infrastructure consulting businesses.

Within Trilon, ESI will be a key part of the growth strategy for its national transportation platform while continuing to build its array of services across its existing regional footprint.

Founded in 2003, ESI Consultants is an engineering and architectural consulting services firm with clients across Illinois and Indiana. ESI is headquartered in Naperville.

Hernandez joins First-Mid mortgage team

MATTOON — First Mid Bank & Trust is pleased to welcome Austin Hernandez as a mortgage loan officer serving Altamont, Effingham, Neoga, and the surrounding communities.

Hernandez began his banking career in 2014. He graduated from Neoga High School, received his associate degree in business administration from Lake Land College, and received his bachelor's degree in business management from Eastern Illinois University.

“We are excited to have Austin join our mortgage team,” says Kim Weaver, retail loan officer Manager for First Mid. “When financing a home, he will ensure the process is as smooth as possible. Whether you are planning to purchase a new home, refinance an existing home, or build a forever home, Austin is ready to help you achieve your dreams.”

Hernandez has been a lifelong resident of Coles County, where he still resides with his wife, Alexa. He is a member of the Mattoon Emerging Leaders, YBNext, and assists with Special Olympics.

He is located at the First Mid Bank & Trust banking center at 102 E. 6th St. in Neoga and can be reached at 217-844-3002.

Lincolnland Home Health has name change

MATTOON — Lincolnland Home Health, which includes home care, hospice and home medical equipment, has changed its name to better align with Sarah Bush Lincoln.

The new name is Sarah Bush Lincoln Home Care, Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice and Sarah Bush Lincoln Home Medical Equipment. The transition is expected to be complete by July 1.

Sarah Bush Lincoln acquired Lincolnland Home Care and Hospice nearly 25 years ago. Through those years it has become Sarah Bush Lincoln, adopting the culture and service standards of the health center and clinics.

SBL Post-Acute Care Director Sasha Hollman, MSN, explained, “We are one organization and the post-acute care services name reflects this. This change will fully integrate the post-acute care services into Sarah Bush Lincoln and they have access to all the resources of Sarah Bush Lincoln.”

For more information, call 800-879-3212.

