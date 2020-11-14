 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Mediacom employees recognized for service
0 comments
BUSINESS BRIEFS

Local Mediacom employees recognized for service

{{featured_button_text}}

Mediacom employees recognized 

CHARLESTON — Two local Mediacom employees were recognized among the company’s top-performing employees who demonstrated outstanding efforts to serve customers during the past year.

James Stone, a Charleston resident, earned the Area Operations Employee of the Year award for exemplary customer service to recognize his performance as a broadband specialist. Stone has been employed by Mediacom for four years.

Nicholas Williams, a Mattoon resident, was awarded the People’s Choice Award for providing outstanding customer service as a broadband specialist. Williams was voted best in his department and has been employed by Mediacom for 14 years.

Awards are presented each October as employees mark Customer Service Week.

Colclasure named employee of month 

MATTOON — Nurse Amber Colclasure is Mattoon Rehabilitation and HealthCare employee of the month for September.

 “I became a nurse because I have always admired the strength it takes to care for others," Colclasure said. "The work is exciting and I get to meet toons of fantastic people. I love learning and the challenge of becoming a nurse is so exciting.”

Colclasure was voted employee of the month by her peers. According to a statement by Mattoon Rehab, Colclasure is a team player and a valuable employee at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

Taggart receives national award 

CHARLESTON — COUNTRY Financial representative Matthew Taggart of Charleston has received the National Quality Award for both financial advising and investments as well as life insurance and annuities for helping customers achieve financial security.

The NQA is presented annually by the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors and recognizes representatives who demonstrate a commitment to exceptional customer service, adhere to the NAIFA code of ethics and pursue ongoing education efforts in order to better serve their customers’ needs.

Taggart and his wife, Leslie, have four children: Grant, Claire, Luke and Kate.

Taggart serves customers in Coles, Clark, Cumberland and surrounding counties from his office in Westfield.

First Mid named Best Bank by Newsweek

MATTOON — First Mid Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that it has been named to Newsweek magazine’s ranking of America’s Best Banks 2021. America’s Best Banks 2021 is Newsweek magazine’s first-ever Best Banks rankings, recognizing financial institutions that best serve their customers’ needs. Further, First Mid Bank & Trust was named as the Best Small Bank in the state of Illinois.

“First Mid is proud to be among the list of Best Banks named by Newsweek magazine,” says Joe Dively, Chairman and CEO of First Mid Bank & Trust. “This is a big moment for the First Mid team, and this recognition reflects our long-standing commitment to our customers and communities."

Dively adds, “These have certainly been challenging times for us all, but whether it’s serving our customers in person through our local branches or assisting them virtually, our customers can count on us to be there for them in the long run.”

From more than 2,500 FDIC-insured institutions, Newsweek assessed U.S. banks and the savings and checking accounts offered based on 55 separate factors to come up with a best-in-class option in 19 categories — including the best big and small bank in every state.

+1 
Colclasure

Colclasure
+1 
Taggart

Taggart
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mattoon bank talks about coin shortage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News