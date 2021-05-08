 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattoon apprentice linemen completes 1st Year Distribution School
0 comments

Mattoon apprentice linemen completes 1st Year Distribution School

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lineman, Shane

David Shane, apprentice lineman at Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperate in Mattoon has completed requirements of 1st Year Distribution School at the Chuck West Hot Line Training Grounds located at Lincoln Land Community College, Springfield.

MATTOON — David Shain, apprentice lineman at Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative, Mattoon, recently completed requirements of 1st Year Distribution School.

The school, sponsored by the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives, is at the Chuck West Hot Line Training Grounds located at Lincoln Land Community College, Springfield.

The course is designed to train students in the installation, maintenance and troubleshooting of electrical power lines. 1st Year Distribution School is one of the required components toward completion of apprenticeship.

Charleston Rotary asks residents to ‘Fly the Flag’ on five holidays

During the course, students learn installation of line insulators and other connectors, change out insulators and crossarms, and use live line tools (single-phase hot sticking). Additionally, they learn lineman skills of hardware identification and care of tools along with general procedures of job completion which includes planning, material selection and tailgate safety discussions.

The course is recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Apprenticeship and Training and is part of the AIEC Illinois Rural Electric Apprenticeship Program. To learn about the program, visit aiec.coop/ireap.

Based in Springfield, the AIEC provides legal, engineering, communications, safety training, legislative and other services to 29 electric cooperatives. AIEC member-cooperatives serve more than 297,857 farms, homes and businesses in 90 counties, with 62,677 miles of line.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How car colors affects resale value

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News