Mattoon apprentice linemen completes 1st Year Distribution School

MATTOON — David Shain, apprentice lineman at Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative, Mattoon, recently completed requirements of 1st Year Distribution School.

The school, sponsored by the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives, is at the Chuck West Hot Line Training Grounds located at Lincoln Land Community College, Springfield.

The course is designed to train students in the installation, maintenance and troubleshooting of electrical power lines. 1st Year Distribution School is one of the required components toward completion of apprenticeship.

During the course, students learn installation of line insulators and other connectors, change out insulators and crossarms, and use live line tools (single-phase hot sticking). Additionally, they learn lineman skills of hardware identification and care of tools along with general procedures of job completion which includes planning, material selection and tailgate safety discussions.

The course is recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Apprenticeship and Training and is part of the AIEC Illinois Rural Electric Apprenticeship Program. To learn about the program, visit aiec.coop/ireap.