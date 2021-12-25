Mattoon Slumberland Furniture provides beds for 52 local children

MATTOON — Dozens of local children will spend their Christmas and new year in new beds thanks to Slumberland Furniture in Mattoon and the 40 Winks Foundation.

The store is locally-owned by Scott and Samantha Eggleston, who joined the 40 Winks Foundation's Homes for the Holidays initiative nine years ago. Since 1991, the foundation has donated more than 40,000 mattresses and box springs to families in need across 12 states and 127 stores. Recipients are between the ages of 5-16 and do not currently have, or are sharing, a bed.

“We are proud to work with a company that supports and encourages efforts to give every child a warm, comfortable place to sleep,” Eggleston said. “It’s an honor to be able to bless families in this way.”

In addition to the mattresses and box spring, each child also received sheets and a blanket thanks to a donation by Mark and Catherine Bovard of Mattoon.

Slumberland works with local partners like Catholic Charities, The Salvation Army and The Fields Church to determine which area children are in need of a bed. To date, the Mattoon Slumberland store has donated nearly 700 beds to local children through the Homes for the Holidays program.

This year, many of the beds were delivered to Catholic Charities in Mattoon, where they will be distributed to local families who have completed the application process.

“We have a large assistance program where we serve almost 250 families a month,” said Amanda Hohn, area director for Catholic Charities. “There are so many local children who are without a bed due to difficult family circumstances, and giving them a warm place to lay their head brings them a sense of comfort and stability.”

Businesses and individuals who would like to support the Homes for the Holidays program can contact Eggleston at the Mattoon Slumberland store.

“Especially when you consider what the last two years have been like, it’s more important than ever that we do what we can to support the children in our community,” Eggleston said. “The need for beds won’t stop, so we won’t either.”

