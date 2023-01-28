McCarthy Building Companies makes One Stop donation to SBL

CHARLESTON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center thanks McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. for a donation toward its One Stop Community Christmas fundraising goal.
SBL collected youth pajamas for One Stop, and McCarthy donated a 200 pajamas.
“McCarthy Building Companies has been a solid contributor to our shared community project for seven years,” Leann Brackney, SBL education center coordinatorsaid. “They are quick to help, and quick to serve. They are a group that I’ve relied on heavily to help us get the job done.”
Theresa Messer, a senior project administrator for McCarthy, said the company is happy to support SBL and help the community. “We want to be involved with in the communities we work in, and we are glad to help in any way,” she said.
