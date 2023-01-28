 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McCarthy Building Companies makes One Stop donation to SBL

McCarthy donation to SBL

Employees from McCarthy Building Companies dropped off clothes at the Lumpkin Education Center for the One Stop fundraiser. Pictured left to right are: Zac Coons, senior project engineer, Shelby Hanes, project engineer, Nate Elting, superintendent, Logan Cannady, assistant superintendent, Theresa Messer, senior project administrator, and Eric Hoffman, project manager.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center thanks McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. for a donation toward its One Stop Community Christmas fundraising goal.

SBL collected youth pajamas for One Stop, and McCarthy donated a 200 pajamas.

“McCarthy Building Companies has been a solid contributor to our shared community project for seven years,” Leann Brackney, SBL education center coordinatorsaid. “They are quick to help, and quick to serve. They are a group that I’ve relied on heavily to help us get the job done.”

Theresa Messer, a senior project administrator for McCarthy, said the company is happy to support SBL and help the community. “We want to be involved with in the communities we work in, and we are glad to help in any way,” she said.

