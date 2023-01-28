McCarthy Building Companies makes One Stop donation to SBL

CHARLESTON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center thanks McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. for a donation toward its One Stop Community Christmas fundraising goal.

SBL collected youth pajamas for One Stop, and McCarthy donated a 200 pajamas.

“McCarthy Building Companies has been a solid contributor to our shared community project for seven years,” Leann Brackney, SBL education center coordinatorsaid. “They are quick to help, and quick to serve. They are a group that I’ve relied on heavily to help us get the job done.”