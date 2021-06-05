Midland Bank employee honored with high distinction

CHARLESTON — Arial Anderson, of Charleston, an employee at Midland States Bank in Effingham, was named as the 2020 Top Winner of the their “One Midland Club” award.

Annually, Midland employees nominated by their peers or customers are honored with this high distinction. Midland’s executive team evaluates all nominations and selects the five top employees. Each winner received a bonus award of $5,000. In addition, Midland donates $5,000 to the Top Winner’s charity of choice.

Anderson has been with Midland since April 2017. She currently serves as a partner assist line specialist, an internal position that provides phone and email support to branch staff throughout Illinois and the St. Louis metro area, as well as resolves technical needs related to policy or procedures. She previously worked as a customer care specialist, answering customer questions and resolving personal account issues.

“I’ve worked in other financial institutions in Illinois and never felt as valued as I do here,” Anderson stated. “My managers here have helped me grow through all of my roles and experiences. I can finally say that I enjoy my career thanks to Midland. I’m honored that my peers have nominated me for the work that I do and that our executives chose me as the Top Winner.”

Anderson selected Effingham County Humane Society to receive a $5,000 donation.

