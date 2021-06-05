 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Midland Bank employee honored with high distinction

  • 0
Midland Bank Donation

Pictured, left to right: Karen Grupe, ECHS; Mel Stock, Midland States Bank Market President; Arial Anderson, Midland States Bank Award Winner; Amy Thompson, Midland States Bank Senior Retail Operations Manager; Mark Clineff, ECHS President.

 Submitted photo
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Arial Anderson, of Charleston, an employee at Midland States Bank in Effingham, was named as the 2020 Top Winner of the their “One Midland Club” award.

Annually, Midland employees nominated by their peers or customers are honored with this high distinction. Midland’s executive team evaluates all nominations and selects the five top employees. Each winner received a bonus award of $5,000. In addition, Midland donates $5,000 to the Top Winner’s charity of choice.

Anderson has been with Midland since April 2017. She currently serves as a partner assist line specialist, an internal position that provides phone and email support to branch staff throughout Illinois and the St. Louis metro area, as well as resolves technical needs related to policy or procedures. She previously worked as a customer care specialist, answering customer questions and resolving personal account issues.

RealiTea ProjecT developer speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis

“I’ve worked in other financial institutions in Illinois and never felt as valued as I do here,” Anderson stated. “My managers here have helped me grow through all of my roles and experiences. I can finally say that I enjoy my career thanks to Midland. I’m honored that my peers have nominated me for the work that I do and that our executives chose me as the Top Winner.”

People are also reading…

Anderson selected Effingham County Humane Society to receive a $5,000 donation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The story behind Mattoon's original Burger King — and why is stayed that way

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Sarah Bush Lincoln honors Volunteer of the Year

Sarah Bush Lincoln honors Volunteer of the Year

Jean Jones, the Sarah Bush Lincoln Volunteer of the Year for 2021, has dedicated her life to helping others. For example: In 2009, she fulfilled a lifelong goal to become a kidney donor — at 69 years old. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The story behind Mattoon's original Burger King — and why is stayed that way

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News