Peoples Bank honors Anderson for volunteer efforts

CHARLESTON — To recognize, commend and promote volunteerism, Peoples Bank & Trust has established a program to recognize outstanding community volunteers who personally exhibit outstanding volunteerism and promote the improvement of our communities.

Peoples Bank & Trust has chosen Kathleen Anderson as its Volunteer of the Quarter. Kathleen’s current volunteer activities are with the St. Hedwig’s Haus of Hospitality serving on the board of directors for the past five years and she is also on the Oktoberfest Committee.

For the Oakland Chamber of Commerce she has been serving on the board of directors for the last two years. For the last 11 years she has been on the Family Selection Committee for Coles County Habitat for Humanity. She is also on the Habitaste Committee for CCHFH.

Kathleen also volunteers at Coles County Habitat’s ReStore in Charleston and the Coalition for People in Need in Charleston.

Previously, Kathleen has been on the board for Coles County Habitat for Humanity and has served her community as Sargent Township Supervisor for 30 years.

Most recently, Kathleen and her husband, Mike, have taken on a new project this year and will continue in their retirement. Kathleen and Mike have planted and will maintain a perennial flower bed on the grounds at Oakland High School where the old school building was located.

Peoples Bank and Trust is honoring Kathleen Anderson with a donation in her name to Coles County Habitat for Humanity and have placed Kathleen’s name on a plaque which is displayed in the bank's lobby.

