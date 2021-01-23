Peoples Bank honors Coles County Veterans Support Coalition

CHARLESTON — To recognize, commend and promote volunteerism, Peoples Bank & Trust has established a program to recognize outstanding community volunteers who personally exhibit outstanding volunteerism and promote the improvement of our communities.
Peoples Bank & Trust has chosen Coles County Veterans Support Coalition as its Volunteer of the Quarter. Veterans Support Coalition was created out of a commitment to provide for local veterans in immediate need of assistance. The VSC uses its network of local business, nonprofit organizations and most importantly volunteers to connect military members, veterans and their families to resources in the local communities.
Coles County Veterans Support Coalition started in 2017 with the mission to strive that no veteran be hungry or lack adequate housing. Since their inception, VSC has provided financial assistance for household items, utilities expenses and groceries to many Coles County veterans who need a temporary hand-up.
In May 2018 VSC launched another service called “Hero’s 6”. This service was formed to provide friendship and companionship to veterans who reside in nursing homes or are in hospice care. The volunteers provided one-on-one visits, group visits, social gatherings, food, snacks and personal care items. Also provided quarterly are Mess Hall Meals for local veterans for no cost.
Coles County Veterans Support Coalition is a non-profit organization and has no paid employees. They have about 10 volunteers who assist veterans throughout the year.
Peoples Bank and Trust is honoring Coles County Veterans Support Coalition with a donation and has placed its name on a plaque which is displayed in the bank's lobby. Peoples Bank and Trust has honored area volunteers in Charleston for the past eight years and Coles County Veterans Support Coalition is the 42nd volunteer recognized by the Charleston Branch of Peoples Bank and Trust.