Peoples Bank honors Coles County Veterans Support Coalition

CHARLESTON — To recognize, commend and promote volunteerism, Peoples Bank & Trust has established a program to recognize outstanding community volunteers who personally exhibit outstanding volunteerism and promote the improvement of our communities.

Peoples Bank & Trust has chosen Coles County Veterans Support Coalition as its Volunteer of the Quarter. Veterans Support Coalition was created out of a commitment to provide for local veterans in immediate need of assistance. The VSC uses its network of local business, nonprofit organizations and most importantly volunteers to connect military members, veterans and their families to resources in the local communities.

Coles County Veterans Support Coalition started in 2017 with the mission to strive that no veteran be hungry or lack adequate housing. Since their inception, VSC has provided financial assistance for household items, utilities expenses and groceries to many Coles County veterans who need a temporary hand-up.