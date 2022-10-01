Peoples Bank honors Five Mile House for volunteer efforts

CHARLESTON — To recognize, commend and promote volunteerism, Peoples Bank & Trust has established a program to recognize outstanding community volunteers who personally exhibit outstanding volunteerism and promote the improvement of our communities.

Peoples Bank & Trust has chosen The Five Mile House Foundations as its Volunteer of the Quarter. The Five Mile House Foundation owns and operates the Five Mile House historic site at the intersection of Highway 130 and Westfield Road south of Charleston.

The Foundation, formed in 1998, rescued the Five Mile House from destruction. It is the county’s oldest known surviving structure, built circa 1837, with bricks fired from clay from the banks of the Embarrass River. The Foundation raised the funds to renovate the house and then began offering family-oriented programs of historic topics evoked by the homesite.

Charleston fourth grade school classes visit the Five Mile House in April of each year and experience rural frontier activities.

The summer open houses occur on alternating Sunday afternoons. Each free open house offers a live music concert performed by a wide variety of local musicians, crafts demonstrations, children's activities, Five Mile House Spinners and Weavers, blacksmithing and a presentation of some relevant local historical topic, event, or personality.

Within the last three years the Foundation raised funds to relocate an historic barn to the site to serve as a sheltered hall for music and lecture presentations and a blacksmithing shop and classes to teach those who wish to learn the art.

The backbone of the Foundation is the volunteers who offer a wide variety of experience and knowledge. They cheerfully devote many hours of personal time for the benefit of the Charleston area and Coles County. New volunteers are always welcome.