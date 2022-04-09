Peoples Bank honors Foster for volunteer efforts

CHARLESTON — To recognize, commend and promote volunteerism, Peoples Bank & Trust has established a program to recognize outstanding community volunteers who personally exhibit outstanding volunteerism and promote the improvement of our communities.

Peoples Bank & Trust has selected Todd Foster of Charleston as a 2022 Volunteer of the Quarter. He has served with many different organizations. Foster’s volunteer activities start back 29 years ago when he served on the Coles County Dive Team for six years, and when he was later the team leader for the Girl Scouts cookie sales team. Foster also was a Boy Scouts assistant for four years. For six grateful years, Foster was a licensed foster parent. In 2006, Foster was a Habitat for Humanity sponsor family.

As for now, Foster can be generally found at the Charleston Food Pantry volunteering or working on the steering committee for the new homeless shelter, Matthew 25.

Peoples Bank and Trust is honoring Foster for his community service with a donation to Matthew 25 and his name has been added to a Volunteer of the Quarter plaque which is displayed in the bank's lobby.

He is the 47th volunteer recognized by the Charleston Branch of Peoples Bank and Trust.

