Peoples Bank honors HOPE of East Central Illinois

CHARLESTON — Peoples Bank & Trust has chosen HOPE of East Central Illinois as its Volunteer of the Quarter.

HOPE’s mission is to empower persons to live independent, non-violent lives through the provisions of housing, outreach, prevention and education.

In the 1970s, Koralie Murad, a Charleston resident, made a decision to leave her abusive partner. She recognized the pervasiveness of domestic violence in families around her and she envisioned a home that could provide safety and shelter to women in danger.

Koralie worked hard for a facility to protect abused women in Coles County. In 1979, the Coles County Task Force Against Domestic Violence was formed. They later changed its name to Coalition Against Domestic Violence, or CADV, and became a non-profit organization.

The CADV program was initially comprised of a two-bedroom apartment. Unfortunately, demand from more victims quickly dictated the CADV grow its program. The shelter was subsequently moved to a four-bedroom house and in 1985 they acquired a permanent location.