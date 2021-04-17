Peoples Bank honors Jo Ellen Hickenbottom

CHARLESTON — To recognize, commend and promote volunteerism, Peoples Bank & Trust has established a program to recognize outstanding community volunteers who personally exhibit outstanding volunteerism and promote the improvement of our communities.

Peoples Bank & Trust has selected Jo Ellen Hickenbottom as its Volunteer of the Quarter. Hickenbottom has served her community in volunteering for many different organizations. The COVID-19 virus had Hickenbottom change some of her programs she participated in but she still has managed to assist the community in the changing times.

Hickenbottom volunteers with offering her assistance in Fit-2-Serve’s Adopt-a-Senior program. The Adopt-A-Senior program is where young people can be matched with seniors and exchange cards and letters with them.

She also volunteers at Standing Stone Community Center, a nonprofit ministry featuring food, clothing and furniture. Prior to COVID-19, Hickenbottom served as the recruitment volunteer for Fit-2-Serve, a half hour hero at Carl Sandburg coordinated through the Home Church.

She also has assisted with the coordination of the Generation-2-Generation program at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Villas of Hollybrook Senior Living, Heritage Woods and Brookstone.