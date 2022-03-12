Peoples Bank honors Keller for volunteer efforts

CHARLESTON — To recognize, commend and promote volunteerism, Peoples Bank & Trust has established a program to recognize outstanding community volunteers who personally exhibit outstanding volunteerism and promote the improvement of our communities.

Peoples Bank & Trust has selected Jennifer Keller of Charleston as a 2021 Volunteer of the Quarter. She has served communities in Indiana and Illinois by volunteering with many different organizations. Several have given her the opportunity to work with individuals with disabilities: swim lessons at a community recreation program, Girl Scout camp, Paradise Equestrian Therapy Center and Consolidated Communication’s annual SOFF-Special Olympics Family Fun Fest. Jennifer also served on the planning committee and as a team captain for the Coles County Relay For Life for 15 years to help raise money for the American Cancer Society.

In 2019, Keller joined Big Brothers Big Sisters to be a mentor to a “Little.” Even though she was hesitant because of her age and worried that her interests would not align with any kids looking for a Big Sister, the organization did indeed find the perfect Little Sister for her. She truly enjoys the time they spend together and highly values their relationship. They’ve learned a lot from each other and through their activities, both sisters have been exposed to a broader swath of the community by meeting new people, visiting places for the first time, or revisiting them from a different perspective.

Peoples Bank and Trust is honoring Keller for her community service with a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Illinois. She is the 46th volunteer recognized by the Charleston Branch of Peoples Bank and Trust.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.