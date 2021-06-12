Peoples Bank honors Mid-Illinois Big Brothers, Big Sisters

CHARLESTON — To recognize, commend and promote volunteerism, Peoples Bank & Trust has established a program to recognize outstanding community volunteers who personally exhibit outstanding volunteerism and promote the improvement of our communities.

Peoples Bank & Trust has chosen Mid-Illinois Big Brothers Big Sisters as its Volunteer of the Quarter. Mid-Illinois Big Brothers Big Sisters is a not-for-profit youth serving organization that connects adult volunteers with local youth to help them realize their full potential through professionally supported, one-to-one mentoring relationships.

BBBS began in Coles County in 1975, serving primarily little brothers and has since grown to include littles sisters as the programming and service area continues to expand.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

There are four major programs that BBBS offers and those are the community based program, school based program, sports buddies program, and the virtual mentoring program.

You can volunteer to be a Big for a few hours a week or month, you can give a Little the invaluable gift of your friendship. By simply changing his or her perspective of what the world can offer, you can literally start changing his or her life. And sometimes it’s as simple as playing video games, going to a museum, or just hanging out together.

Anyone interested in getting involved can reach out to their office at 217-348-8741 or visit their website JoinSomethingBig.org for more information.

Peoples Bank and Trust is honoring Big Brothers, Big Sisters with a donation to Fit-2-Serve and by placing their name on a plaque displayed in the bank's lobby.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.