Peoples Bank & Trust names Volunteer of the Quarter
People's Bank Volunteer

Christine Miller was recently awarded Peoples Bank and Trust’s Volunteer of the Quarter. Neptune Olympians Swim Team received a monetary donation and Christine’s name has been engraved on a plaque of Volunteers who are recognized each Quarter. L-R: Christine Miller, Volunteer, and Kathleen Anderson, AVP/Consumer Banker at Peoples Bank and Trust.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — As a community bank, Peoples Bank & Trust recognizes the value of volunteerism in the community. To recognize, commend and promote volunteerism, Peoples Bank & Trust has established a program to recognize outstanding community volunteers who personally exhibit outstanding volunteerism and promote the improvement of our communities.

Peoples Bank & Trust has chosen Christina Miller as its Volunteer of the Quarter.

Christina has a long history of volunteering including 21 years with Boy Scouts of America. She also volunteers with Coles County LEPC (Local Emergency Planning Committee), Illinois Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, Latter-Day Saints Charities, Mattoon Area family YMCA and Central Illinois Volunteerism Conference.

Christine has served as facilitator for the Coles County Interagency Council and has volunteered with the Coles County Emergency Management Agency and State Volunteer Management Support Team. She is the head swim team coach and athletic director for the Neptune Olympians Swim Team for the Special Olympics, and this is where her heart and passion lies.

Peoples Bank and Trust is honoring Christina Miller with a donation in her name to the Neptune Olympians Swim Team and have placed her name on a plaque which is displayed in the bank's lobby. Peoples Bank and Trust has honored area volunteers in Charleston for the past ten years and Christina Miller is the 38th volunteer group recognized by the Charleston Branch of Peoples Bank and Trust.

Peoples Bank & Trust is an independent Community Bank with ten offices located in Pana, Taylorville, Altamont, Charleston, Tower Hill, Springfield, Morrisonville, Palmyra, Waverly and White Hall.

