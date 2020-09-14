Peoples Bank & Trust names Volunteer of the Quarter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — As a community bank, Peoples Bank & Trust recognizes the value of volunteerism in the community. To recognize, commend and promote volunteerism, Peoples Bank & Trust has established a program to recognize outstanding community volunteers who personally exhibit outstanding volunteerism and promote the improvement of our communities.

Peoples Bank & Trust has chosen Christina Miller as its Volunteer of the Quarter.

Christina has a long history of volunteering including 21 years with Boy Scouts of America. She also volunteers with Coles County LEPC (Local Emergency Planning Committee), Illinois Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, Latter-Day Saints Charities, Mattoon Area family YMCA and Central Illinois Volunteerism Conference.

Christine has served as facilitator for the Coles County Interagency Council and has volunteered with the Coles County Emergency Management Agency and State Volunteer Management Support Team. She is the head swim team coach and athletic director for the Neptune Olympians Swim Team for the Special Olympics, and this is where her heart and passion lies.