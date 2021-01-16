Pizza restaurant owners donate to Sarah Bush Lincoln Regional Cancer Center

GREENUP — The owners and former owners of a pizza restaurant in Greenup teamed together to raise $650 to help for people fighting cancer at Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Regional Cancer Center. Stacey Carl and family, owners of Carl’s Pizza in Greenup, organized a t-shirt fundraiser in support of the establishment’s former owner Kim Pankey, who is battling breast cancer. Pankey is grateful for the support and the opportunity to help others by assisting with t-shirt sales. She had her final radiation treatment on Tuesday.

Carl has been battling cancer for the past five years as well, and is grateful for the support he received from Pankey and her husband, Larry, when he was newly diagnosed and a new owner of the former Pank’s Pizza. “Kim is part of our pizza family and we wanted to return the favor and make a difference by helping others,” Carl said. The donation will be used to assist patients in need cover various costs associated with their care, Regional Cancer Center Supervisor Cody Edwards explained.