 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Punches named employee of month
0 comments
editor's pick
BUSINESS BRIEFS

Punches named employee of month

{{featured_button_text}}

Punches named employee of month 

MATTOON — Penny Punches is the employee of the month at Mattoon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. Punches is a nurse at the facility.

“I started out as a CNA and then I decided to take my love for health care farther by becoming a nurse. I enjoy taking care of all my residents. I love hearing about their life stories. I enjoy talking with their families and keeping them updated on their loved ones progress. It is a honor to work for such a great facility here at Mattoon Rehabilitation. We work as a team and we all become family," Punches said.

She was voted employee of the month by her peers. According to a statement by Mattoon Rehab, Punches is a valuable employee and a team player.

Taggart receives national award 

CHARLESTON — COUNTRY Financial representative Matthew Taggart of Charleston has received the National Quality Award for both financial advising and investments as well as life insurance and annuities for helping customers achieve financial security.

The NQA is presented annually by the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors and recognizes representatives who demonstrate a commitment to exceptional customer service, adhere to the NAIFA code of ethics and pursue ongoing education efforts in order to better serve their customers’ needs.

Taggart and his wife, Leslie, have four children: Grant, Claire, Luke and Kate.

Taggart serves customers in Coles, Clark, Cumberland and surrounding counties from his office in Westfield.

First Mid named Best Bank by Newsweek

MATTOON — First Mid Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that it has been named to Newsweek magazine’s ranking of America’s Best Banks 2021. America’s Best Banks 2021 is Newsweek magazine’s first-ever Best Banks rankings, recognizing financial institutions that best serve their customers’ needs. Further, First Mid Bank & Trust was named as the Best Small Bank in the state of Illinois.

“First Mid is proud to be among the list of Best Banks named by Newsweek magazine,” says Joe Dively, Chairman and CEO of First Mid Bank & Trust. “This is a big moment for the First Mid team, and this recognition reflects our long-standing commitment to our customers and communities."

Dively adds, “These have certainly been challenging times for us all, but whether it’s serving our customers in person through our local branches or assisting them virtually, our customers can count on us to be there for them in the long run.”

From more than 2,500 FDIC-insured institutions, Newsweek assessed U.S. banks and the savings and checking accounts offered based on 55 separate factors to come up with a best-in-class option in 19 categories — including the best big and small bank in every state.

+1 
Mattoon Rehab, Punches

Punches
+1 
Taggart

Taggart
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News