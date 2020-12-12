Punches named employee of month 

Taggart and his wife, Leslie, have four children: Grant, Claire, Luke and Kate.

Taggart serves customers in Coles, Clark, Cumberland and surrounding counties from his office in Westfield.

First Mid named Best Bank by Newsweek

MATTOON — First Mid Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that it has been named to Newsweek magazine’s ranking of America’s Best Banks 2021. America’s Best Banks 2021 is Newsweek magazine’s first-ever Best Banks rankings, recognizing financial institutions that best serve their customers’ needs. Further, First Mid Bank & Trust was named as the Best Small Bank in the state of Illinois.

“First Mid is proud to be among the list of Best Banks named by Newsweek magazine,” says Joe Dively, Chairman and CEO of First Mid Bank & Trust. “This is a big moment for the First Mid team, and this recognition reflects our long-standing commitment to our customers and communities."

Dively adds, “These have certainly been challenging times for us all, but whether it’s serving our customers in person through our local branches or assisting them virtually, our customers can count on us to be there for them in the long run.”