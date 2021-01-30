Trueblood Collective Boutique donates to Regional Cancer Center

Shannon Trueblood, owner of Trueblood Collective Boutique in Charleston, hosted a fundraiser during the month of October from which she donated 10% of all sales to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Regional Cancer Center.

This is the second year Trueblood has held the fundraiser and said she does so because she wants to help others.

“I am so blessed and it’s so important to me to give back — to help others in need,” she said, adding that she especially likes to help those battling cancer.

“Shannon is so generous and we’re so grateful she chose our Regional Cancer Center once again as the recipient of her kindness,” Amy Card, SBL Foundation director, said.

Cody Edwards, Regional Cancer Center supervisor, explained that her donation will help many who struggle financially as they battle the disease.

“People like Shannon truly make an impact on the lives of our patients, particularly those who don’t have insurance or are underinsured,” Edwards said. “We appreciate her donation very much.”

