Trueblood Collective donates to Regional Cancer Center

CHARLESTON — Trueblood Collective in Charleston donated a portion of its October proceeds to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Regional Cancer Center.
“We are honored to do this with Sarah Bush Lincoln and help people fighting cancer in any way we can,” said Shannon Trueblood, the owner of Trueblood Collective.
This is the third year the shop has donated proceeds from every Thursday in October to the center. Trueblood added that for the last two Thursdays of the month, Diepholz Auto in Charleston matched what her business donated.
