Trueblood, Diepholz Auto donate to SBL

CHARLESTON — Trueblood Collective and Diepholz Auto of Charleston recently donated $505 to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation to assist patients in the Regional Cancer Center.

Trueblood Collective donated a portion of its October proceeds to the Regional Cancer Center. Proceeds from Trueblood’s Thursday sales made up part of the donation, and Diepholz matched the last two Thursdays of the month.

This is the third year Trueblood Collective donated to the Regional Cancer Center, and owner Shannon Trueblood said she is happy to help patients fighting cancer.

“We are honored to do this with Sarah Bush Lincoln and help people fighting cancer in any way we can,” she said.