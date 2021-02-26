Voting begins in second “Makers Madness” contest to name The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois

MATTOON — Five products made in the Coles County area are in the running for the title of "coolest thing" made in Illinois.

The second "Makers Madness" by the Illinois Manufacturer's Association officially opened Wednesday for voters to decide the "top coolest thing made in Illinois."

The bracket-style tournament features 311 products that were previously nominated and voters have until midnight Sunday to help decide which will move onto the top 16.

Items from the Coles County area are:

Greenup: Evapco HCAC air handler, Evapco

Mattoon: Iams Dog Food, Mars Petcare

Mattoon: Pedigree Dog Food, Mars Petcare

Paris: Ford Bronco Headlight (2-door and 4-door model), North American Lighting

Shelbyville: Supercharger, IHI Turbo

"Among this year’s nominees are massive machines, delicious food and beverages, iconic sporting equipment, advanced technology allowing us to see galaxies, innovative medical advancements and numerous products used in the fight against the global pandemic," the statement read.