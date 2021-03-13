Washington Savings Bank holds “Give a Heart” Fundraiser

MATTOON — Washington Savings Bank’s “Give a Heart” Fundraiser was held the entire month of February to help raise Heart Health Awareness.

Hearts were sold at each bank location for $1 each. A total of 151 hearts were sold in Mattoon. The bank then matched the total number of hearts sold for a total of $302 raised to support the Sarah Bush Lincoln Heart Center.

The Sarah Bush Lincoln Heart Center will use the funds to help those who struggle to pay for costs associated with treatment. Funds will help provide scales for patients without insurance who are being discharged with Heart Failure who need to monitor their weight at home.

Washington Savings Bank’s Effingham locations sold 365 hearts and were able to donate $730 to The Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation. This organization has implemented a heart testing program for all sophomore student-athletes at Teutopolis, Effingham and St. Anthony schools. This potentially life-saving testing will search for heart anomalies that are not found through regular physicals. The money raised will go toward the testing of student-athletes.

