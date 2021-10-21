Watch now: $60 million sports and events complex announced in Mattoon

MATTOON — A $60 million sports and events development unveiled Thursday afternoon is expected to be a major economic generator for the region, officials said.

The Lincoln Land of Sports Complex is planned on 96 acres on the southwest corner of Charleston Avenue East and Interstate 57 South.

The project was introduced during a press conference at the Burgess-Osborne Memorial Auditorium in Mattoon.

“This project will greatly improve the quality of life in Coles County,” said Angela Griffin, the director of the economic development group Coles Together.

Plans call for:

An 126,000-square-foot indoor field house with eight basketball courts, 16 indoor volleyball courts and a family entertainment center

Eight baseball/softball fields, 12 multi-purpose turf fields and four grass fields totaling 86 acres

Space for additional entertainment and retail

2,000 parking spaces

Plans for the development date to May 2019 and are being spearheaded by the nonprofit Mattoon in Motion organization and developed by Clearwater, Florida-based Sports Facilities Cos.

The developer’s portfolio includes the Ballparks of America complex in Branson, Missouri; Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg, Tennessee; Midway Central Station at Bedford Park in Bedford Park, Illinois; and the Cedar Point Sports Center in northern Ohio. It manages 28 properties.

The Coles County development is projected to break ground in 18 months and be completed in around two years, said Gary Smallshaw, an advisor with the developer.

Rural King is donating the land to kick start the development.

“For us, we view this as a way to give back to the community and a way to recruit and retain employees,” said Blake Pierce, director of real estate and economic development for Rural King.

Goodman Real Estate Services Group, which handles leasing at Cross County Mall in Mattoon, also is involved.

The goal is to attract traveling teams from Chicago, Indianapolis and St. Louis. The center is projected to generate 580,000 visitors, more than $23.8 million in direct spending and more than 59,000 hotel room nights each year.

“We can say they will be staying overnight and eating in restaurants and spending their money,” said Smallshaw.

Part of the development plan is to construct a pedestrian bridge to allow easy access to the outdoor complex.

Mattoon Mayor Rick Hall said there's lots of opportunity here.

“We estimate two or three hotels would be the minimum of what we would need to really meet the needs, the overnight stays, that comes with this project,” he said.

The immediate next steps to make this work will be to get a committee together to continue to push this project forward, he said.

"Mattoon has been a longtime sports activity community," Hall said, "and this facility will take us up to the next level."

