Watch now: Sharks don't bite on Eastern Illinois University alum's business plan

MATTOON — Despite not having secured an investor during their appearance on ABC’s TV show, “Shark Tank", husband-and-wife duo Keithan and Quiante Hedrick came away from the experience with a positive outlook.

"I think people don't understand how rare it is to actually get aired," Quiante said. "A lot of the companies don't get aired so that was a big win for us because we got that exposure and it's showing with our website traffic and with our orders as well as."

Although the Hedricks left the tank without an offer for their startup company Candi from any of the sharks, including guest celebrity Kevin Hart, the two feel as the experience was worthwhile and felt like a free consulting session from business professionals.

Candi, which launched in April 2020, is a platform that allows fans to virtually meet and greet with their favorite celebrities or social media influencers via live video calls. Since then, the Hedricks have made over $100,000 and have garnered talent ranging from famous TikTokers to Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress, Mýa.

During the show, the couple asked investors for an investment of $500,000 for 15% of equity to hire more staff to help with talent acquisition, create a marketing plan and develop a mobile application and the technology needed to support it.

"We felt good and I tell people that hindsight is 20/20 so of course, knowing what we know now, we would have asked for a smaller amount of money but we ask for an amount that we can deliver the type of returns that they would expect to see," said Keithan, who is an alumnus of Eastern Illinois University, where he was a member of the football team.

Confident in themselves and their product, they were still met with uncertainty as Hart and other investors questioned the size of the investment as well as the longevity of their company.

Candi does not have a traditional form of marketing and relies heavily on the promotion from it 350 celebrities, which at the time of filming, Hart said meant the company lacked "an engine."

"The talent pool is going to guarantee your return, which is where I'm having trouble because these things have existed before," Hart said during the show. "The reason why they come far, few and in between in a place of success is because they fall apart."

Quiante said she understood why Hart was concerned about Candi's marketing being dependent on their celebrity users, but at this point, it was the best use of their resources and best way to reach customers without having the money to run national advertisements.

While Hart referenced the success of larger sites that connect fans to celebrities like Cameo being an issue, the Hedricks reaffirmed that Candi's platform is more personal due to them providing direct video calls instead of just a pre-recorded video.

Another issue brought up by each of the investors was the amount of the pitch which seemed to be much more than they expected and a fundamental mistake companies make when coming on the show.

"Look if you're doing $100,000 and you're making a net worth of 25% and you're working from home, that's not a bad business but that's a different question of whether or not it's an investible business," said Mark Cuban during the show.

Keithan said one of the rules of the show is that you can not receive an investment that is less than what you asked for, which made it difficult for them to get an investor to agree on their initial asking price.

"What we're most proud about is that Mark and Lori Greiner basically told us in the tank that these are the rules of the game but we would have gotten a deal if it wasn't the case," Keithan said. "It wasn't a situation where they philosophically disagreed with how we operate or our success, it was more about the rules and we really couldn't do much about that."

After the episode aired, Quiante said they have already gotten a lot of inquiries from talent agents and celebrities about joining Candi and even more comments and posts from people showing their support through social media, including two of the show's investors, Lori Greiner and Barbara Corcoran.

"That was awesome to see and we definitely got a lot of positive responses from random people," Quiante said. "This is a big win and a big deal for us."

Keithan said he has already been getting direct messages, emails, calls, and LinkedIn requests from people trying to learn more and even invest in Candi

"I think whatever we thought we were gonna do in terms of our business goal have been accelerated," Keithan said. "We've been given all the resources we need to execute on these plans overnight."

