ADM condemns Capitol violence, suspends political contributions

CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. has condemned the violence at the U.S. Capitol and temporarily suspended all political contributions as a result.

"ADM joins other leaders in the business community in denouncing the lawless attempted insurrection in the Capitol last Wednesday, which sought to undermine government institutions that form the foundation of America’s democracy," the company said in a news release.

The Chicago-based agribusiness giant said it makes political contributions principally through the ADM PAC, which is funded 100% through voluntary contributions, and, where permitted, through corporate contributions in state campaigns.

"In light of recent events, ADM is expeditiously conducting a thorough review of all of its political donation policies to ensure that these policies fully reflect ADM’s values as a company. We will suspend making any new political donations until we have completed that review."