Alden Global Capital makes offer to buy Lee Enterprises

DAVENPORT, Iowa —
Hedge fund Alden Global Capital has made an offer to acquire Lee Enterprises, owner of the Journal Gazette & Times - Courier.
Alden already owns 6% of Lee’s stock. Alden sent a letter Monday to
Lee’s board of directors offering to buy the rest for $24 a share, which totals around $141 million, in cash. Alden said it could complete the acquisition in four weeks.
“We believe that as a private company and part of our successful nationwide platforms, Lee would be in a stronger position to maximize its resources and realize strategic value that enhances its operations and supports its employees in their important work serving local communities,” the offer read. “Our interest in Lee is a reaffirmation of our substantial commitment to the newspaper industry and our desire to support local newspapers over the long term.”
Alden acquired Tribune papers earlier this year, which included The Chicago Tribune and the Baltimore Sun. Alden also owns other newspapers, including The Denver Post, The Mercury News, The New York Daily News, The Orange County Register and The Boston Herald.
“Our goal is to provide valued news and information to local subscribers nationwide, led by a talented team of seasoned newspaper executives who have worked in journalism for an average of more than 30 years,” the offer read.
Alden has the reputation of significantly cutting costs in newsrooms that it acquires, including selling the newspaper's real estate and laying off a significant percentage of newsroom staff. The newspaper business has been consolidating as it struggles with a digital transition and shrinking revenues, and financial firms like Alden have taken an increasingly prominent role as owners. Newsroom jobs dropped nearly in half from 2004 to 2018, according to Pew Research, and the pandemic has exacerbated those stresses.
Charles Arms, a Lee spokesman, wasn't immediately available for comment.
The Lee company significantly expanded in 2020 when it bought billionaire Warren Buffett's newspaper chain from Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. At the time, Buffett said, “We had zero interest in selling the group to anyone else for one simple reason: We believe that Lee is best positioned to manage through the industry’s challenges."
Lee properties include the Bloomington Pantagraph, Decatur Herald & Review, Quad-City Times,
Omaha World-Herald, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and The Buffalo News.
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) celebrates his sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) eludes Baltimore Ravens free safety Brandon Stephens (21) and safety Chuck Clark on his way for a touchdown off a pass from quarterback Andy Dalton during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) celebrates his touchdown pass tp Darnell Mooney with James Daniels (68) and Sam Mustipher during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton flashes the I Love You sign, as he celebrates his touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton throws a touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Chicago Bears safety Tashaun Gipson (38) begins to celebrate his interception of a pass by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, intended for tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Chicago Bears safety Tashaun Gipson (38) intercepts a pass by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) intended for tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Baltimore Ravens Devonta Freeman carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy watches his team from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks a field goal off the hold of Sam Koch during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin scores on a deep pass from quarterback Andy Dalton during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Baltimore Ravens Devonta Freeman heads into the end zone past Chicago Bears safety Tashaun Gipson (38) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Baltimore Ravens Devonta Freeman celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Baltimore Ravens Devonta Freeman, center, celebrates his touchdown with Bradley Bozeman, left, and Ben Powers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Baltimore Ravens' Devonte Freeman(33) reacts after scoring the winning touchdown late in the 4th quarter against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens' Devonte Freeman(33) scores the winning touchdown late in the 4th quarter against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) reacts in the endzone at the end of the game against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) catches a pass late in the 4th quarter against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) reacts in the endzone at the end of the game against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery walks off the field after the team's 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) celebrates with teammates his sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton that ended an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) makes a game ending sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears' fans react late in the second half of an NFL football game between the Bears and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
A Chicago Bears' fan reacts late in the second half of an NFL football game between the Bears and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs after a catch against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch (57) reacts after a stop of the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn (94) strips the ball from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) throws against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) runs after the catch against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) reacts after making a field goal against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravins' Devonta Freeman(33) dives for yardage against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Chicago Bears Head coach Matt Nagy, middle with visor, watches late in the game against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) to end the NFL game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
