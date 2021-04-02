Alliance Coffee Co. moves to new location during pandemic

MATTOON — Alliance Coffee Co. had been in business for only about three months in Charleston when the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Owner Clay Wilson of Toledo said the temporary closure of Eastern Illinois University's campus that spring and the subsequent exodus of students created challenges for his newly opened coffee shop, which was located across Lincoln Avenue from the school's Old Main administration building.

"That was a big part of customer base, students walking in off the street," Wilson said, also noting that Alliance Coffee was in the middle of a retail center and did not have a drive through.

The need to adapt to the business climate during the beginning of the pandemic led Wilson to relocate his business in July 2020 across Coles County to Mattoon at the former Crave Coffee & Café location, 601 DeWitt Ave., which already had a drive-up window in operation.

"There was a drive through over there, which I felt was pretty huge right now," Wilson said. The entrepreneur added that he and his wife, Leah, had a baby boy, Grant, in April and that added extra motivation to make sure the coffee shop thrived.