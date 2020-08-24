Ameren Illinois working with Mattoon, Charleston to increase visibility with LED streetlights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Ameren Illinois is partnering with the Cities of Mattoon and Charleston to upgrade neighborhood streetlights with more energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) streetlights.

Ameren Illinois is replacing 150 streetlights in both communities with existing sodium vapor, mercury vapor and metal halide streetlights to LEDs to help each city save energy. Replacement started Aug. 11 in Mattoon and should start in Charleston, Aug. 17. Ameren Illinois has contracted with a vendor, Pro Electric, to perform this replacement with the help of local trained electrical workers.

"Energy efficiency benefits everyone by reducing the amount of energy that is produced and expended," said David Walters, director of Division Operations, Ameren Illinois. "The new LED streetlights will provide the cities of Mattoon and Charleston with public safety, environmental and financial benefits for many years."

LED streetlight benefits include:

• Saves money with enhanced reliability and 3x longer life expectancy

• Uses 55-65% less energy than the older technology

• Reduces maintenance and operational costs

• Protects the environment by decreasing energy generation and cutting carbon emissions