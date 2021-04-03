Angela Griffin: Pandemic brought community together, will make us stronger

As we begin to see hope that a year of unprecedented loss and disruption to our lives, careers, and education is coming to an end, the common thread throughout the pandemic has been the remarkable humanity at nearly every level of response.
In a time of unprecedented disaster and uncertainty, when people were asked to do the opposite of their instincts — isolate, distance from other people, stop traveling, trust emerging medical science — we came together, worked together, and cultivated an even closer connection to our community.
Our health care system, education system, local governments, service providers, employers, and employees were challenged in ways they had never encountered. But with a sense of shared responsibility, purpose, and contribution to our community, they eclipsed all expectations and managed the pandemic in ways that kept us safe, more economically sound, and on better footing to recover quickly and on solid fundamentals.
Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center made critical early decisions that allowed the hospital to be prepared for the worst moments of the pandemic and respond aggressively to meet the needs of the community.
The education systems were likewise challenged in unparalleled and extraordinary ways as the mission to deliver stimulating and nurturing learning was forced into a virtual environment. The K-12 systems and systems of higher education in our county deployed an all hands on deck approach and were able to quickly pivot and respond in ways that kept students, teachers, professors, staff, faculty, and the community safe.
Our institutions of higher education were able to meet the needs of students while keeping their campus community and our larger community safe.
The institution that deserves the highest recognition for its tireless effort is the Coles County Health Department and its staff. They were put in the most unimaginable position when the pandemic hit. Their health and safety was in jeopardy every day as they went to work to keep this community safe. There is no doubt their ability to ramp up fast, both in terms of knowledge acquired and services delivered, saved countless lives in our community.
As they press forward, finally able to deploy the vaccine to our county’s residents, we owe them extraordinary gratitude for their selfless commitment to community health.
Responding to COVID-19 in the workplace was likewise a once-in-a-lifetime challenge. Many employees experienced layoffs and furloughs adding to the stress of living through a global pandemic. Businesses had to balance solvency with public health. As is the case with leaders in healthcare, education, and public health, many local employers had taken progressive steps prior to the pandemic that allowed them to respond quickly and minimize disruptions.
Post-pandemic, there will be value in examining the business strategies that were in place or those that emerged that helped firms survive. Opportunities that arose during the pandemic may turn into future business. Partnerships created may strengthen. Tweaking the business model to survive during COVID, may result in a new income stream post-COVID. Learning from this experience may help manage workforce disruptions in the future.
These are the acts that connected us and sustained us as we learned how to react to this experience. Hopefully these acts of humanity and shared experience will shape how we adapt and confront future challenges our community may face.
Angela Griffin is president of Coles Together.