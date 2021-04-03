Angela Griffin: Pandemic brought community together, will make us stronger

Our institutions of higher education were able to meet the needs of students while keeping their campus community and our larger community safe.

The institution that deserves the highest recognition for its tireless effort is the Coles County Health Department and its staff. They were put in the most unimaginable position when the pandemic hit. Their health and safety was in jeopardy every day as they went to work to keep this community safe. There is no doubt their ability to ramp up fast, both in terms of knowledge acquired and services delivered, saved countless lives in our community.

As they press forward, finally able to deploy the vaccine to our county’s residents, we owe them extraordinary gratitude for their selfless commitment to community health.

Responding to COVID-19 in the workplace was likewise a once-in-a-lifetime challenge. Many employees experienced layoffs and furloughs adding to the stress of living through a global pandemic. Businesses had to balance solvency with public health. As is the case with leaders in healthcare, education, and public health, many local employers had taken progressive steps prior to the pandemic that allowed them to respond quickly and minimize disruptions.