Angelique Elser joins Charleston chamber staff

CHARLESTON — Angelique Elser started Monday as the new executive assistant at the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.

She had been an assistant office manager for the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department. She has also worked as an After School Program site coordinator in Pennsylvania and as an assistant librarian in Massachusetts.

“I look forward to working with all stakeholders of the chamber as well as the Charleston area,” said Elser.

She was also appointed by Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs to the Carnegie Public Library board and was elected as president of the board in January.

She has a bachelor's degree in International Relations from Susquehanna University and has done doctoral work at Pennsylvania State University.