ARTHUR — An Arthur pharmacy is closed because of a ceiling collapse.

Cindi Reed, the owner of Dicks Pharmacy, told Herald & Review media partner WCIA the ceiling fell at about 10 a.m. Monday.

The pharmacy is at 118 S. Vine St.

Prescriptions are being sent to Oakwood Apothecary at 17 N. Hamilton St. in Sullivan, the pharmacy said on Facebook.

