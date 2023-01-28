 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth-3 representatives speak to Mattoon Kiwanis Club

Kiwanis- Birth to Three

The Birth-3 team pictured accepting the check from Kiwanis, from left to right ascending the stairs, Nancy Jeisy, Katrina Farris, Jammie Bowyer, Cheryl Headrick, and Tonya Reynolds. Also pictured are "Little Leaders," Archer (baby) and Evie.

MATTOON — Katrina Farris, Nancy Jeisy, and Tonya Reynolds visited the Mattoon Kiwanis Club on Jan. 4 to talk about the Prevention Initiative Birth-3 Program.

The program, which is offered at the LIFT Center in Mattoon, is a grant-funded program that helps new parents within the most at-risk families in the Mattoon  School District develop parenting skills in order to nurture healthy parent-child relationships during their children's most critical years.

The program offers parents a family resource assessment and connects them with local resources. Parents in the program will receive home visits allowing them to work with a family support specialist who can answer questions and provide suggestions and support. The program also provides educational material and events, screenings for the children, networking opportunities for the parents, and provides free programs for prenatal mothers and families with children under the age of 3.

Parents of newborns receive a book from the Birth-3 program when they take their baby home from the hospital to encourage them to read to their children. The Kiwanis Club of Mattoon made a $300 donation to the program for the purchase of books.

For more information about the Birth-3 Program, you can go to its website on the Mattoon Community Unit School District website. For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to mattoonkiwanis.com.

