Birth-3 representatives speak to Mattoon Kiwanis Club

MATTOON — Katrina Farris, Nancy Jeisy, and Tonya Reynolds visited the Mattoon Kiwanis Club on Jan. 4 to talk about the Prevention Initiative Birth-3 Program.
The program, which is offered at the LIFT Center in Mattoon, is a grant-funded program that helps new parents within the most at-risk families in the Mattoon School District develop parenting skills in order to nurture healthy parent-child relationships during their children's most critical years.
The program offers parents a family resource assessment and connects them with local resources. Parents in the program will receive home visits allowing them to work with a family support specialist who can answer questions and provide suggestions and support. The program also provides educational material and events, screenings for the children, networking opportunities for the parents, and provides free programs for prenatal mothers and families with children under the age of 3.
Parents of newborns receive a book from the Birth-3 program when they take their baby home from the hospital to encourage them to read to their children. The Kiwanis Club of Mattoon made a $300 donation to the program for the purchase of books.
For more information about the Birth-3 Program, you can go to its website on the Mattoon Community Unit School District website. For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to mattoonkiwanis.com.
THROWBACK MACHINE's Best of 2022!
Enjoy this all-killer-no-filler 2022 collection of the best of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Get out your scissors and your laminator, and prepare to scrapbook this 300th edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Oh, Computer Bus where are you when I need you in this week's edition of THE THROWBACK MACHINE!
Though it's cold and lonely in the deep dark night, you can see paradise by Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you didn't get a Valentine this year, please accept this last second gift in the form of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Learn about three random, mostly forgotten, 1977 TV items in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Hope you've got some salt to bring along to the Oakland "Corn and Beans Festival" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you hate Monopoly, and you lost your copy of Pay Day, how's about a good game of "Life" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Mountains come out the sky and they stand there in this week's art rock-infused edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Revisit the summer of 1990, when your can of Coke Classic maybe had a big surprise for you, in this edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Some movies stay with you long after they've moved on; here's one such movie, saved from oblivion, in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you actually know the term "Cozy Mystery" is a thing, you might just enjoy this week's safe-as-snow murder mystery edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
It's Christmas with the Gambler and Dolly...minus the Gambler, but including lots of theme park attractions in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!