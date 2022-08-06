Bob Weber to retire from First-Mid after 43 years

MATTOON — Bob Weber, regional bank president at First Mid Bank & Trust, will be retiring on Friday, Sept. 2, after 43 years of service to the company.

“Bob has been a consummate professional and incredibly valuable member of our team in Coles County throughout his career with us,” says Joe Dively, chairman and chief executive officer at First Mid. “He has worked with countless local businesses to help them start and grow their business. While we are sad to see him step away from First Mid and move on to the next chapter of his life, we wish him the best in his retirement. We are forever grateful for his service to our organization, our customers, and his fellow team members.”

Weber joined First Mid in 1979, working in the installment loan department. Since then, his banking expertise and service excellence earned him the position of regional bank president for the Central region of First Mid’s footprint. During his long-tenured career with the company, he earned the Chairman’s Award for Excellence — the highest honor an associate can receive at First Mid.

In addition, Jason Tucker has been promoted to the position of Mattoon Community President. In his new role, Tucker will work closely with both the lending and deposit teams to meet the financial needs of the Mattoon community. He joined First Mid in 1994 and previously held the position of Commercial Lender.