Business Navigator Alliance to hold webinars to assist local businesses

CHARLESTON — The Business Navigator Alliance of Clark, Coles, Crawford, Edgar, Effingham, and Moultrie Counties is providing a series of webinars to assist businesses in the region in accessing resources that can help stimulate recovery and provide support as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.

The April webinar in the series will cover housing development. Attendees will learn about incentive programs offered through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Illinois Housing Development Authority. The mayor of Paris and a representative from Laborer's Home Development Corporation will discuss recent housing development projects. Attendees will gain the perspective from both sides of the table towards a public and private partnership and how that relationship works.

The webinar is schedule for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28.

Visit ILBusinessNavigators.com for more information and to register. There is no cost to attend.

The Business Navigator Alliance was formed to provide professional outreach and technical assistance in applying toward local, state, and federal economic relief programs for businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Their mission is to ensure that small businesses throughout the region are competitive in applying for necessary resources, and our goal is to position local businesses for success by accelerating recovery and growth.

BNA, which can be found at www.ilbusinessnavigators.com, hosts outreach events, virtual offices hours, and provide one-on-one technical assistance.

