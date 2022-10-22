 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Business Navigators Alliance event to highlight women entrepreneurs

  • 0

EFFINGHAM — The Business Navigators Alliance of Effingham will host an online panel discussion at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, to celebrate women entrepreneurs. 

The event will feature Michelle Lura White, women's business development manager for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity-Office of Minority Economic Empowerment  and four regional women business owners.

During the presentation, guest panelists will discuss the importance of their business plans, the importance of their relationships with vendors and banks, the importance of their employees and their growth strategy as well as how they’ve overcome barriers to enter sometimes male dominated sectors.

Kansas High School Class of 1972 holds reunion

Guest panelists include: Leslie Tarble with 3 Sisters Logistics, Cathrine Craig with Cathrine’s Gallery Gifts and More, Robin Trapp with Betty Jane’s Kitchen and Resa Shaner with Crawford County Development Association.

Register for the event at ilbusinessnavigators.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Knowing tax deduction information is important any time of the year

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Knowing tax deduction information is important any time of the year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News