Business Navigators Alliance event to highlight women entrepreneurs

EFFINGHAM — The Business Navigators Alliance of Effingham will host an online panel discussion at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, to celebrate women entrepreneurs.

The event will feature Michelle Lura White, women's business development manager for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity-Office of Minority Economic Empowerment and four regional women business owners.

During the presentation, guest panelists will discuss the importance of their business plans, the importance of their relationships with vendors and banks, the importance of their employees and their growth strategy as well as how they’ve overcome barriers to enter sometimes male dominated sectors.

Guest panelists include: Leslie Tarble with 3 Sisters Logistics, Cathrine Craig with Cathrine’s Gallery Gifts and More, Robin Trapp with Betty Jane’s Kitchen and Resa Shaner with Crawford County Development Association.