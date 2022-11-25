Business Navigators Alliance webinar to highlight holiday celebrations

EFFINGHAM — The Illinois Business Navigator Alliance of Southcentral & Southeastern Illinois will host a Hometown Holiday Happenings webinar at noon on Thursday, Dec. 1.

This online event highlights seasonal events happening across the region. During the presentation, attendees will hear from local tourism directors and have the chance to win tickets and gift certificates to various events and businesses.

The Business Navigator Alliance was formed to provide professional outreach and technical assistance in applying toward local, state and federal economic relief programs for businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Their mission is to ensure that small businesses throughout the region are competitive in applying for necessary resources, and their goal is to position businesses for success by accelerating recovery and growth. BNA hosts outreach events, virtual offices hours, and provides one-on-one technical assistance.