Camp New Hope named first Earthrise community grant recipient

Camp New Hope Grant

Earthrise Energy recently made a donation to Camp New Hope. Pictured are Camp New Hope Office Manager Paul Semple, left, Program Director Jenifer Bawcum, Earthrise Energy CEO Carla Tully, Camp New Hope President Kathy Beals, Shelby County Energy Center Plant Manager Lucas Pitcher, and Earthrise Energy Project Developer Zach Schoenfeld.

 Submitted photo

NEOGA — Camp New Hope, a Neoga nonprofit organization that provides year-round recreation experiences for individuals with developmental and physical disabilities, was awarded the first RISE grant from Earthrise Energy.

The $10,000 grant will fund scholarships to Camp New Hope’s respite weekends and annual summer camp program.

Earthrise Energy is an independent power producer which owns and operates five natural gas plants in Illinois, including the Shelby County Energy Center in Neoga.

The company launched its RISE grant program this fall to help fund local initiatives that promote excellence in education, protect the environment, and support the communities where Earthrise has operations.

“Camp New Hope greatly appreciates being the recipient of the first RISE grant from Earthrise Energy,” said Camp New Hope President Kathy Beals. “This funding will open up opportunities for many more campers to join in the fun at Camp New Hope.”

Earthrise Energy CEO Carla Tully applauded Camp New Hope for its work in uplifting children and adults throughout the region.

“Camp New Hope has brought smiles to those aged 8 to 80 for decades, and we are happy to help them continue that tradition,” said Tully. “We are thrilled that these scholarships will help campers experience the joys of nature firsthand and provide them with fun recreational opportunities while providing caregivers a much-needed break from day-to-day responsibilities.”

