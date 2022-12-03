Camp New Hope named first Earthrise community grant recipient

NEOGA — Camp New Hope, a Neoga nonprofit organization that provides year-round recreation experiences for individuals with developmental and physical disabilities, was awarded the first RISE grant from Earthrise Energy.
The $10,000 grant will fund scholarships to Camp New Hope’s respite weekends and annual summer camp program.
Earthrise Energy is an independent power producer which owns and operates five natural gas plants in Illinois, including the Shelby County Energy Center in Neoga.
The company launched its RISE grant program this fall to help fund local initiatives that promote excellence in education, protect the environment, and support the communities where Earthrise has operations.
“Camp New Hope greatly appreciates being the recipient of the first RISE grant from Earthrise Energy,” said Camp New Hope President Kathy Beals. “This funding will open up opportunities for many more campers to join in the fun at Camp New Hope.”
Earthrise Energy CEO Carla Tully applauded Camp New Hope for its work in uplifting children and adults throughout the region.
“Camp New Hope has brought smiles to those aged 8 to 80 for decades, and we are happy to help them continue that tradition,” said Tully. “We are thrilled that these scholarships will help campers experience the joys of nature firsthand and provide them with fun recreational opportunities while providing caregivers a much-needed break from day-to-day responsibilities.”
Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County’s most affordable starter homes
3 Bedroom Home in Gays - $89,900
You'll find charming curb appeal and great space in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a peaceful corner lot! The spacious family room boasts plenty of natural light, vaulted ceilings, and beautiful hardwood flooring, which continues into the large dining area. You'll appreciate the open space in the kitchen as well as fantastic wood cabinetry and plenty of working counter space including a breakfast bar. The split bedroom design starts with the spacious master suite complete with a private full bathroom featuring double sinks and a separate soaking tub. Down the hall, the two additional bedrooms each offer great closet space and share the second full bathroom. Head out to the back deck and patio area to enjoy the crisp cool air or check out the garden shed for additional storage solutions. Recent updates include thermal windows, kitchen & bathroom faucets, and toilets. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Charleston - $49,900
Amazing investment opportunity in the heart of Charleston! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow with full basement is waiting for you to bring back to life. You'll find great space both inside and out, starting with the inviting front porch, which leads into the living room with original hardwood flooring. New roof in 2021. Make it your own or add to your investment portfolio. Sold as is. Take a look at this one today!
2 Bedroom Home in Charleston - $29,900
Home needs to TLC but priced accordingly. Has good bones and nice two-car garage on good sized lot. Cosmetic work to be done but some sweat equity would go a long way.
4 Bedroom Home in Mattoon - $54,900
Great space can be found both inside and out at this 4 bedroom charmer near parks, shopping, and restaurants in the heart of Mattoon. The spacious living room featuring hardwood flooring and a cozy fireplace leads into the large eat-in kitchen where you'll discover rustic accents and plenty of space for entertaining as well as a large pantry. Just off the living room, the first floor primary bedroom boasts a cool, neutral palette plus built-in storage options. The updated full bath rounds out the main level. Upstairs you'll find three additional guest bedrooms, each with great closet space. Relax on the covered patio or take in the cool, crisp air in the deep fenced backyard with garden shed. Recent updates include newer water heater, furnace, windows, kitchen flooring, and shed. Check this one out today!
0 Bedroom Home in Arthur - $99,000
Own a piece of Arthur history! One of the few remaining original structures from early Arthur. Built in 1892, the home was a saltbox style, later it was remodeled and became the Gibson Hotel, overnight lodging for the railroad workers. The distinctive second story veranda was added, and the wrap around porch completed. The wrought iron fence came from the Honeymoon House in Hammond, IL. A 2-car detached garage was added during renovations in the 60s, along with making a private outside entrance to the upstairs. There are 4 rooms upstairs, along with spacious bathroom. Downstairs has 4 rooms, including a kitchen, bathroom, office/bedroom and sun filled parlor. Property has 2 furnaces, 2 water heaters and window units throughout. Showings starting September 18, 2021 - Contact Listing Agent for more information.