Camp New Hope seeking applicants for counselors, other staff positions

NEOGA — Camp New Hope in Neoga hopes to offer seven weeks of day and overnight camping opportunities for people with special needs this summer, but it won’t be possible without an increase in staffing numbers.

“Like so many local businesses and organizations, we are struggling to find enough staff for Camp,” said Kathy Beals, Camp New Hope Board president.

“We have seven weeks of fun planned, and we’re hoping that some great people will want to join us for a life-changing summer.”

Camp New Hope counselors provide support for campers and share their talents in areas such as arts and crafts, sports, music, and other traditional camping activities. After taking a year off due to concerns about COVID-19, Camp New Hope offered only day camps last summer.

This year, the board hoped to return to offering overnight opportunities. “We know that overnight camps are important not only to our campers, but to their caregivers,” Beals said. “It’s a vital respite opportunity for the people who care for our campers daily.”

Counselors at Camp New Hope can be age 16 and older. Younger people are welcome to volunteer with a family member or organization. Camp New Hope also needs nurses to help register campers and administer medication.

“Camp New Hope is an incredibly special place,” Jenifer Bawcum, program director said. “We work hard to provide fun and unique opportunities, but it definitely takes a village to make it happen.”

People who are interested in applying for summer positions can find an application at www.campnewhopeillinois.org or can email a resume to programdirector@campnewhopeillinois.org. The board hopes to have Camp fully staffed by mid-May in order to offer full capacity camps, but applications will be accepted all month.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.