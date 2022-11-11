Canadian consul visits downtown Mattoon

MATTOON — The regional Consulate General of Canada office is located in downtown Chicago, but its interests extend far beyond this metropolitan area into downstate Illinois, including Mattoon.

"We are interested in engaging far and wide, not just in the big cities," said Chicago-based Consul and Program Manager Aaron Annable, noting that Illinois, as a whole, annually exports $18.4 billion in goods to Canada and imports $45.3 billion in goods from Canada.

That interest led Annable to pay a visit Thursday afternoon to Mattoon en route to a Veterans Day (Remembrance Day in Canada) wreath laying ceremony in southeastern Illinois at the grave of a U.S. citizen who served in the Canadian military during World War I. Annable said their office's records showed that a previous consul had visited Mattoon, so they wanted to maintain that connection.

Annable met Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ed Dowd and Executive Assistant Carolyn Cloyd at their office downtown, where they were joined by City Administrator Kyle Gill. The local officials talked about Mattoon being home to businesses such as the growing Rural King farm and home store company and Mars Petcare's largest dry food, pet care and treat factory in North America.

The consul shared information about Canada being the largest exporter of asphalt to the United States, supplying "the lion's share" of the potash fertilizer needs for its southern neighbor, and more during these discussions.

"That trade relationship is so vast and so important," said Annable, who grew up in Montreal and speaks English and French. "In an increasingly global competitive environment, we can't afford to take it for granted."

After meeting at the Chamber office, the consul and the local officials walked through downtown on their way to tour the Mattoon school district's new LIFT regional high school vocational training center.

LIFT (Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow) opened this fall in a renovated, seven-level former Consolidated Communications office building. The center offers communications, childcare, HVAC/green energy, manufacturing/architecture/construction, information technology, leadership, and culinary arts/hospitality courses.

Regarding information technology in particular, Annable said the free trade agreement between Canada, Mexico and the United States that was renegotiated during President Donald Trump's administration has provided an opportunity to address the modern digital economy and help transactions between the three nations run more efficiently.

'We see this as more than just a traditional trade agreement," Annable said.

After the visit to Mattoon, Annable headed to Mount Carmel for the wreath laying ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11 at the grave of Capt. Bellenden Hutcheson. The Northwestern University medical school graduate renounced his U.S. citizenship in 1915 so that he could join the Canadian Army Medical Corps in World War I. The United States did not enter the war until 1917.

Hutcheson was awarded the Victoria Cross, the highest award for gallantry under fire that can be awarded to British and Commonwealth forces. He was honored for tending to wounded soldiers while under heavy fire from German lines. He resumed his American citizenship after the war.

Annable said the Consulate General of Canada periodically holds wreath laying ceremonies for U.S. citizens who served in the Canadian military and he was honored to be able to take part in one of these ceremonies for the first time.