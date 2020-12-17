Cannabis grower to buy Shelbyville marijuana cultivation center

Red White and Bloom Brands Inc. announced Thursday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the outstanding shares of Cannabis Capital Partners Inc., and with it rights to purchase a cannabis cultivation center in Shelbyville, the company stated in a news release.

The 24,000-square-foot grow house to be purchased is run by Shelbyville County Community Services , a not-for-profit mental health group that employs people in rehabilitation.

Red White and Bloom, through its subsidiary Mid-American Growers, Inc., operates a 3.6 million-square-foot greenhouse in Granville, just west of Starved Rock State Park.

Company officials hope to get Illinois Department of Agriculture approval to move the small Shelbyville operation to its much larger greenhouse.

However, state law requires that cannabis growing licenses be geographically dispersed, one for each Illinois State Police district. That would seem to suggest that a change in the law would be required to move the license. State and Shelbyville County Community Services officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.