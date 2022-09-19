Casey State Bank to build Mattoon full-service branch

MATTOON — Casey State Bank plans to start construction this fall in Mattoon on what will become its first full-service bank branch in Coles County.

President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Gorman said the Casey-based bank will build an approximately 2,400-square-foot branch with a drive through and ATM at 2400 Samsa Drive, along Lerna Road just north of Illinois Route 16, that is set to open by next summer. He said the bank began its expansion into Mattoon this summer by opening a small storefront branch at 142 Dettro Drive in the Mattoon Marketplace retail center.

"We have had pretty decent customer traffic over there without having a drive through or ATM," Gorman said of the storefront branch. He added that the new full-service branch also will offer consumer and commercial lending staff on site, safe deposit boxes, and other services.

Casey State Bank already has branch locations in Casey, Martinsville and Marshall in Clark County, as well as in Lawrenceville and Robinson. Representatives of this bank discussed their plans for a Coles County branch during a ground breaking ceremony organized by the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

"We are always looking for places to grow and this area seemed to be in our footprint," Gorman said, adding that they hope to eventually open a branch in Charleston.

Gorman said their chief lending officer, Matt Webb, has been developing contacts in Mattoon and will oversee the new branch there. He said they have hired Summer Hallowell of Charleston to serve as the coordinator of this branch.

"It makes sense to be here. We have a great team that works for us," said Assistant Vice President Megan Peavler.