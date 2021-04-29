 Skip to main content
Caterpillar reports $1.53 billion first-quarter earnings
DEERFIELD — Caterpillar Inc. on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.53 billion.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $2.87 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The construction equipment company posted revenue of $11.89 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.05 billion.

Caterpillar shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 11%. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

