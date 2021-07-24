Century 21 representative speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis

MATTOON — Real estate agent Delia Bunyard of Century 21 Kima Properties was the guest speaker for a recent Kiwanis Club of Mattoon hybrid in-person/Zoom meeting.

Bunyard’s stated mission as a real estate agent is to “defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences” for her clients. Bunyard talked about the local real estate market and how an agent can help you with the process of selling or buying a home.

For more information about Century 21 Kima Properties you can go to the company website. For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.

