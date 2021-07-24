 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Century 21 representative speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Real estate agent Delia Bunyard of Century 21 Kima Properties was the guest speaker for a recent Kiwanis Club of Mattoon hybrid in-person/Zoom meeting.

Bunyard’s stated mission as a real estate agent is to “defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences” for her clients. Bunyard talked about the local real estate market and how an agent can help you with the process of selling or buying a home.

SBL volunteer reaches 5,000 service hours

For more information about Century 21 Kima Properties you can go to the company website. For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.

Bunyard, Kiwanis

Bunyard
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rivian to build 2nd U.S. assembly plant

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rivian to build 2nd U.S. assembly plant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News