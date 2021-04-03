Chamber leaders encourage continued support of businesses, optimistic about future

The JG-TC reached out to the leaders of the local Chambers of Commerce to get their take on the the local business climate and how their members are holding up.
This is what Ed Dowd, executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, and Jessica Meadows, president of the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce, had to say.
How would you gauge the state of the local small business economy?
Dowd: The pandemic has made people realize how important healthcare, retail, restaurant and other small businesses are essential to the local economy. They have realized that shopping and supporting local services are critical to meet their needs. My hope is that once the pandemic is over people will continue to support and grow the shop local and utilize local services movement.
The Chamber, the city, Coles Together, financial institutions and accounting firms have provided support to over 300 local businesses in receiving grants and loans totaling over $25 million through the state of Illinois and the federal government with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Business Interruption Grant (BIG) Program and the Stabilization Grant Program. This has helped in the survival of many of these local small businesses.
Meadow: It is no secret this past year has been challenging; however, most of our local businesses have been able to adapt their business models to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines and best practices. Throughout the year, we have seen our local restaurants offer delivery and curbside pickup. The city of Charleston has been instrumental in aiding restaurants with outdoor dining. Many of our local retailers have pivoted their businesses to now include online shopping, and other local businesses are continuing to support their customers through online engagements. Overall, while this year has certainly been trying for our business community and economy, our local businesses have done a fantastic job in continuing to serve our community and our community members have shown what great support they have for keeping their business local.
What advice are you offering our members to help them make it through this tough period?
Dowd: Local businesses should continue to utilize all forms of media to keep people up to date on what services they are allowed to offer and encourage, gift cards, curbside pickup and other options if in-person dining, drinking or shopping are not an option. They should also keep up with all the opportunities for grants and loans available through the state of Illinois, the SBA and the federal Government to help them through the remainder of the pandemic.
Meadows: Throughout the pandemic, The Chamber has been diligent in making sure our members receive the timeliest information on loans and grant options available to them, as well as any changes to the COVID-19 Guidelines. Above all, I have encouraged our members to continue to check their emails from The Chamber and the Chamber’s COVID-19 Resource page on the website, to ensure they are seeing this information. We have hosted several webinars to help our members with marketing and best practices for their businesses and employees; so, of course, I encourage participation in these. Finally, I advise members to keep moving forward, to stay adaptable, and to continue utilizing the Chamber as a resource.