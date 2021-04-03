Chamber leaders encourage continued support of businesses, optimistic about future

Meadow: It is no secret this past year has been challenging; however, most of our local businesses have been able to adapt their business models to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines and best practices. Throughout the year, we have seen our local restaurants offer delivery and curbside pickup. The city of Charleston has been instrumental in aiding restaurants with outdoor dining. Many of our local retailers have pivoted their businesses to now include online shopping, and other local businesses are continuing to support their customers through online engagements. Overall, while this year has certainly been trying for our business community and economy, our local businesses have done a fantastic job in continuing to serve our community and our community members have shown what great support they have for keeping their business local.