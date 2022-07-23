Charitable 'Stuff-the-Bus' event held at Prairie Wolf Solar Project

KANSAS — Alongside community members, project customers and partners, National Grid Renewables hosted a community celebration and Stuff-the-Bus event on July 13 at the Prairie Wolf Solar Project in Coles County.

The event celebrated the 200 megawatt project and the social and economic benefits it provides the local community and school district.

As part of the celebration and Stuff-the-Bus event, a school bus was brought to the project site, and donations were collected and placed inside the bus to support the Kansas School District. Items collected and donated by project partners, customers and community members included backpacks, sports equipment, calculators, writing utensils, classroom supplies and more.

The Stuff-the-Bus event highlights the purpose of the Prairie Wolf Education Fund, which is funded by National Grid Renewables and is estimated to contribute $720,000 over the next 20 years to the Kansas School District.

“We are so fortunate to have a progressive company such as National Grid Renewables in our area,” stated Cindy Spencer, Kansas School District superintendent. “This is an adventure with solar panels that will acclimate our students to the future of electricity. National Grid Renewables and their staff have been supportive and generous throughout this entire project.”

Prairie Wolf announced commercial operation in December 2021 and is estimated to avoid 285,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. Prairie Wolf employed 250 workers during peak construction and now employs five onsite operations and maintenance staff members.