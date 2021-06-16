Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce president announces resignation

CHARLESTON — Jessica Meadows has announced her departure next month as the president of the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.

Meadows, who has served in the position since 2019, has decided to pursue a masters degree in counseling with her alma mater, Eastern Illinois University, where she originally graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications.

Meadows briefly lived in Colorado, working for the chamber on a part-time basis during the pandemic, before returning to Illinois in January. She then served as president full time.

The announcement comes as the Charleston Chamber and the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce are moving toward a possible merger. Meadows said she will remain on staff through the completion of the merger vote.

"This is a perfect time for me to pursue another career path," Meadows said in a news release. "It will also allow the new board and leadership to pick their own staff team in the important days ahead."

"Jessica has provided great enthusiasm for the CACC these past couple of years and we thank her for serving us in the most challenging times during a global pandemic," said Jeff Baker, chairman of the Charleston Chamber's board of directors.

According to Baker, one of Meadows' duties was to help obtain grant funds during the pandemic. She eventually assisted both member and non-member local businesses in receiving $250,000 in grant funds.

“I thank the CACC for the opportunity provided me and believe their success will continue,” Meadows said.

